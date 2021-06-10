Rejigged Chinese Taipei parades new naturalized player for Clark

ANGE Kouame won't be the only new naturalized player debuting in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Chinese Taipei will be parading Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga, more known locally as Abbasi, for the first time in the Clark showpiece set from June 16 to 20.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who was born to a Senegalese father and American mother and was raised in Taiwan, played for Shih Hsin University this past University Basketball Association (UBA) season.

Abbasi, 22, posted 16.6 points on 35-percent shooting from threes, on top of 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.0 block as the Tigers wound up as bridesmaids to National Chengchi University.

He takes the place of Quincy Davis, who was a mainstay in the Chinese Taipei side since 2013. He is 38.

Abbasi is not the only young gun called up by the Chinese Taipei squad as it also brings in three more collegiate standouts in its 12-man roster. Also called up were Gu Mao Weijia and Xie Yaxuan of Chien Hsin University and Lan Shaofu of National Taiwan Sports University.

Continue reading below ↓

The only professional player in the lineup is Tan Jielong, also known as Jonah Morrison, who played for the Taishin Dreamers in the maiden season of the P. League +. He will also be the tallest in the roster at 6-foot-8.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Completing the squad are Lin Renhong, Wu Xiaojin, and Li Hansheng (Kaohsiung Jeoutai Elephants), Su Shixuan and Chen Yurui (Taiwan Bank), Wu Jiajun and Lu Junxiang (Taoyuan Pure-Youth Construction), all from Taiwan's semi-pro Super Basketball League.

It's a completely new-look Chinese Taipei squad under coach Charlie Parker, with none of the nine players who saw action in the first window of qualifiers in February 2020 called back.

Benson Lin, also known as Lin Ting-chien, was part of the initial pool but backed out due to conflicts with his CBA club Taishan Pioneers. Taoyuan Pilots' Sun Siyao also begged off due to concerns with the global COVID-19 pandemic, while Taiwan Beer's Huang Honghan was also cut due to an injury.

Continue reading below ↓

Chinese Taipei holds a 1-1 win-loss card in Group B as it plays China on June 17 and 20, and Japan on June 18.

They are seeking to make it to the top two of the group to advance outright to the continental tilt in Indonesia in August.