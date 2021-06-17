China rips Chinese Taipei by 49 points for back-to-back wins

CHINA finally showed its deadly form and left Chinese Taipei in the dust, steamrolling to a 115-66 victory to nab its second win in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers at AUF Gym in Clark.

The Chinese raced to a 33-9 start and continued to go full throttle all game long, outrunning the Taiwanese, 24 to 5, to seize leadership of Group B.

All 12 players for coach Du Feng scored in the 49-point blowout led by Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) MVP Wu Qian's 16 points on 2-of-7 shooting from deep, and four assists.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Towering 7-foot-5 center Lu Chuanxing powered his way to 16 points and nine rebounds, while Lu Wenbo also scored 16 points, four boards, and two steals.

Wang Shaojie contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, two dimes, and two blocks, as Zhao Jiwei added 11 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting, to go with three assists and two boards.

China toyed with the opposition, turning Chinese Taipei's 24 turnovers to 37 easy points as it showed no signs of slowing down despite still missing former Houston Rockets center Zhou Qi.

The win, however, came with a cost with Shen Zijie suffering a freak fall at the 6:27 mark of the second quarter.

China will take a one-day breather before facing off against Japan on Saturday.

Hsieh Ya-Hsuan topped Chinese Taipei in the defeat with 25 points on 7-of-9 shooting from threes, but he was the only one to get going from his side.

Li Han Sheng got 11 points, while naturalized player Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga only had five points, two boards, and two dimes in his name.

Chinese Taipei fell to 1-2 in the group and will take on Japan on Friday.

