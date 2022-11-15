China, Japan complete sweeps in fifth window of Fiba qualifiers

CHINA survived a tough stand from Bahrain, scoring an 80-67 overtime win in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers on Monday at Khalifa Sport City in Manama (Tuesday, Manila time).

Wang Zhelin led Team Dragon with 27 points and 14 rebounds as the Chinese unleashed a 16-3 assault in extra time.

Zhou Peng added 12 points, nine boards, two assists, and two steals and Zhao Rui had 11 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

China's tough stand in overtime spoiled an amazing game from former PBA import Wayne Chism, who dropped 23 points, 11 boards, and two steals including the last five points for Bahrain as his layup in the last 23 seconds tied the game at 64.

China swept the fifth window to rise to 8-2 in Group F, while eliminating Bahrain at 2-8.

Japan defeated Kazakhstan, 81-61, at Republican Velodrome in Saryarka.

Yuki Kawamura anchored the offense for the Akatsuki Five with his 13 points, four assists, four steals, and two rebounds to also complete a fifth window sweep and climb up to 5-5.

Naturalized center Luke Evans added 11 points and seven boards, while Tenketsu Harimoto got 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Rustam Murzagaliyev towed the Steppen Wolves with 14 points in the defeat to fall to 5-5.