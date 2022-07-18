Indonesia's World Cup bid comes to an end after 50-point loss to China

INDONESIA failed in its quest to make it through to the Top Eight of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup after falling to China, 108-58, on Monday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The 50-point loss stung a little bit more for Timnas, who squandered their last hope of making it to the 2023 Fiba World Cup which the country will jointly host with the Philippines and Japan.

Gu Quan drained five three-pointers for his 23 points and seven rebounds to lead the five players to score in double figures for China, which arranged a quarterfinal clash against Group D top seed Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hu Mingxuan added 14 points and three boards, Zhou Qi got 13 points and nine rebounds, and Zhao Rui had 13 points, eight boards, and five dimes in the rout.

Marques Bolden was the lone bright spot for Indonesia with 21 points and six rebounds, as Brandon Jawato got 10 in the bitter defeat.

