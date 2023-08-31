Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 31
    FIBA

    Asian battle for Olympic spot gets more crowded after China win vs Angola

    China beats Angola to press bid for Asian spot in Olympics
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    china angola world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHINA joined Japan in the winners’ circle among Asian teams in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, beating Angola, 83-76, on Thursday at the start of the classification round at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Chinese cagers found their shooting in the second half to finally pick up a breakthrough victory after going 0-3 in the group stage.

    China will now enter its final game against Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday with momentum after losing their first three matches by a total of 80 points.

    Hu Jinqiu had 20 points, while Kyle Anderson added 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for China, which is now all of a sudden in the hunt for the lone berth for Asia in the Paris Olympics.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again