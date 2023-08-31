Asian battle for Olympic spot gets more crowded after China win vs Angola

CHINA joined Japan in the winners’ circle among Asian teams in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, beating Angola, 83-76, on Thursday at the start of the classification round at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Chinese cagers found their shooting in the second half to finally pick up a breakthrough victory after going 0-3 in the group stage.

China will now enter its final game against Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday with momentum after losing their first three matches by a total of 80 points.

Hu Jinqiu had 20 points, while Kyle Anderson added 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for China, which is now all of a sudden in the hunt for the lone berth for Asia in the Paris Olympics.