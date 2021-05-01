Chemistry not a problem say Gilas 3x3 players ahead of bubble training for OQT

CHEMISTRY isn't really much of a concern for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team as it entered the Inspire Sports Academy training bubble on Saturday.

"I don't think so," said Joshua Munzon when asked if the team lacks the teamwork to compete in the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"We got a chance to practice last year before the pandemic really started and we got a chance to build some chemistry."

Five of the six members of the national 3x3 team pool preparing for the tournament in Graz, Austria from May 26 to 30 appeared on Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

"Pare-parehas lang kami ng mindset na manalo at makapunta tayo sa Tokyo Olympics. Pagdating naman sa court, wala kaming inggitan eh. Isa lang talaga goal namin: Makabalik ang Pilipinas sa Olympics," said Alvin Pasaol.

Munzon and Pasaol join forces with the San Miguel pair of CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, Rain or Shine's Santi Santillan, and free agent Karl Dehesa.

Continue reading below ↓

The Filipinos face a tough field in the OQT which includes Slovenia, France, Dominican Republic, and Qatar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I feel like we already kind of like, didn't really like gel all the way but we got used to each other and kind of figured out how to play with each other," said Tautuaa.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I learned about Alvin and learned about Josh already in that little short time, so coming back into this now, it's just recovering all of that stuff together and just stepping forward. We're about to get on the court again here in a little bit and I felt like it sounds familiar with what we already know. We can already tell by our Zoom meetings that we're already starting to gel and mesh together."

Good thing working for Gilas 3x3 is that its players are already familiar with each other.

Munzon and Perez, as well as reserve Santillan, were teammates for the better part of the past two years as they tread their way in the 3x3 circuit.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, although Perez and Tautuaa have yet to link up for the Beermen, they were brothers-in-arms as they won the gold medal in the 3x3 competitions in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

"We have a selfless group of guys that are willing to defer to other guys, whether some guys take shots or don't take shots or whatever," said Munzon.

"We got a group of guys who's willing to do what it takes to win. So I think more than anything, this is a good opportunity for us to get on the court together and perfect that chemistry and build upon that. It may take a little adjustment at first for some of us but at the same time, we all have one goal and we all know what it is."

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.