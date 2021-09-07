COLUMN: Chances of Gilas enlisting Clarkson for 2023 World Cup?

CHICAGO - Like a moonstruck teenager nursing a puppy love, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is determined to pursue a long-term relationship with Jordan Clarkson.

The naked obsession was laid bare once again when the federation president, Al Panlilio, told Radyo 5's Power and Play with Noli Eala that his organization will "continue to press" the bid to include the Fil-Am in the Gilas roster as a local.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Oh, wouldn't that be nice, a certified NBA star and Sixth Man of the Year awardee repping our colors and leading the 2023 Fiba World Cup campaign like a galloping, conquering hero.

The 6-foot-4, 194-pound Clarkson, who gave us the sweet taste of hope and triumph during his only stint with Gilas at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, must be flattered at the attention and adoration trained at him by Panlilio's glowing, mesmerized eyes.

But what if the interest isn't mutual?

Continue reading below ↓

Jordan really wants to play for Gilas. He said so publicly many times. In fact, his chiseled jaws have gone sore from answering the same question over and over again.

But his circumstances, most of which are tied to his employment in the NBA, probably won't allow it.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jordan loves our red, white and blue. But his basketball priority is Utah's green, gold and navy blue.

Continue reading below ↓

I'm neither a psychic nor a psychologist, but based on my past and current conversations with people familiar with this situation, here's what I think of the chances that Jordan will actually suit up for Gilas in 2023.

Low and very low.

AND HERE'S WHY.

The 2023 Fiba World Cup which will be hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, will be held from August 25 to September 10. That's too late in the offseason calendar for Jordan who must report to training camp in late September.

Jordan will be 31 years old by then, still in his prime. He would also be on the second to the last year of his four-year $50 million deal with the Jazz, which means he will be just 11 months away from becoming a free agent and poised to sign another massive contract.

In the 2023-24 season, Jordan will collect $173,902 per game.

Continue reading below ↓

What do you think Utah will feel if their employee chooses to travel to the Far East instead of staying stateside to prepare for the season?

MetLife, which insures 80 percent of the value of NBA contracts, does not cover injuries sustained at Fiba events.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Logic dictates that Jordan wouldn't risk both the ire of the Jazz and the millions of dollars that he is expected to earn in free agency for the few hundred thousand that he will command for his Fiba appearance.

And here's the kicker, the ultimate party pooper.

I was told today that if SBP were to even get Clarkson at the negotiating table for Jordan's services, they'd have to deal with Klutch Sports, too, not just East West Private.

Led by LeBron James' best friend, Rich Paul, Klutch is notorious for its over-protectiveness of its clients, a trait you'd expect from an agency that handles billions of dollars worth of player contracts.

Continue reading below ↓

I have dealt with Rich Paul once. I was trying to set up a meet and greet between Senator Manny Pacquiao and LeBron.

Rich was cool and all that but my request was eventually passed around like venereal disease and got nowhere.

Good luck, SBP. And keep trying.

All of us who once dreamed and epic failed to date a supermodel will be rooting for you.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.