Carmelo Anthony on Team USA upset: ‘The world is here to play’

CAGE great Carmelo Anthony isn’t looking for any excuses for Team USA’s failure to reach the gold medal play of the Fiba World Cup.

No ifs, no buts.

See Foreign coaches at World Cup worth a second look for Gilas

The retired NBA star tipped his hat off to both Serbia and Germany for pulling off a twin upset on Friday night and prevented what basketball fans anticipated to be a Team USA-Canada finale in basketball’s biggest stage.

“It’s an upset. Let’s just be quite frank. We don’t want to sugarcoat it. It’s an upset,” said the 39-year-old Anthony during the Fiba World Cup Talk Show Saturday at the Sofitel Hotel.

“When you have that gold standard, that’s what we’re reaching. That’s our goal and anything other than that is an upset,” he stressed. “I don’t want anybody to sugarcoat that. The USA was upset.”

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

His remarks came less than 24 hours after the Americans were ambushed by hot-shooting Andreas Obst and Germany, 113-111, in their thrilling semifinals match watched by a crowd of 11,011 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The loss by the world no. 2 ranked team came just hours after Canada, also reinforced by a number of NBA players led by Shai Gilgeous Alexander, fell ambushed against Serbia, 95-86.

Melo has nothing but respect for the Eagles and Mannschaft.

“You have to tip off your hat to Serbia and those guys. They had a hell of a game. Germany had a hell of a game. So those are upsets. Let’s accept that,” said the 10-time All-Star.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At the same time, Anthony sees something positive about the loss.

“But that’s good for the sport. That’s good for Fiba, for basketball, for the fans, and let everybody know that the world is here to play,” said Anthony, who is in the country as part of the FIBA global ambassadors together with fellow greats Pau Gasol and Luis Scola.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

“Now everybody has to think differently on their approach to try to win the gold medal. It is what it is. They guys are getting better. The game is growing globally,” he added. “The three of us are doing our part in growing the game and keeping the game there internationally, but at the end of the day, everybody has an opportunity to win the gold medal.”

Team USA will dispute with Canada the bronze medal on Sunday preceding the finals between Serbia and Germany.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph