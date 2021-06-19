Left off Korea rematch, Tamayo making most of sprain recovery

YOUNG big man Carl Tamayo’s condition is definitely well despite being left out from Gilas Pilipinas’ final 12-man roster in its return game against South Korea on Sunday in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

There remains a little bit of swelling on the ankle of the 20-year-old Tamayo after suffering a grade 1 sprain during the team’s game against Indonesia on Friday.

But in all, the former UAAP Finals MVP can now walk on his own without the benefit of crutches unlike the way he did hours after Gilas’ 76-51 rout of the Indons two nights ago at the Angeles University Foundation gym in Pampanga.

“Medyo masakit pa yung ankle niya. May minimal swelling,” said a Gilas Pilipinas insider.

“Pero nakakalakad na siya.”

The injury forced the national team coaching staff not to line up Tamayo against the Sokors in its final game in the qualifiers.

Along with Tamayo, not included in the game against South Korea are Javi Gomez de Liaño and Lebron Lopez.

In their place are Jaydee Tungcab, Will Navarro, and Mike Nieto.

Tamayo sprained his ankle after stepping on the foot of Arki Wisnu early in the fourth quarter of Gilas’ game against the Indons.

He suffered the injury just a few moments after hitting back-to-back three-pointers to give the Filipinos a 59-38 lead.

Coach Tab Baldwin later said the grade 1 sprained ankle makes Tamayo ‘not probable’ in the game against the Sokors, who Gilas beat in the opener Wednesday, 81-78, on a game-winning three-pointer by SJ Belangel.

