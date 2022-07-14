Carl Tamayo hopes young Gilas can learn to show grace under pressure

CARL Tamayo will always give it his all for Gilas Pilipinas.

Carl Tamayo on Gilas loss to Lebanon

But even the hardworking University of the Philippines forward admitted that sometimes, there are just holes too deep for him, or any team for that matter, to crawl out of.

"I think it was too late when we we're doing the right things," he lamented on the heels of the Philippines' 95-80 defeat to Lebanon to start the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup on Wednesday.

"When we're down by 20 in this kind of game, it's kind of hard to cope with that kind of leads."

The Philippines stared at a 22-point deficit, 82-60, early in the fourth quarter but Tamayo sparked a belated rally, helping Gilas get to within nine, 83-74, with 4:42 on the clock thanks to a spirited 14-1 run.

Pushing that pedal too hard, however, had its downsides for Gilas as Lebanon, thanks to the trio of Wael Arakji, Hayk Gyokchan, and naturalized player Jonathan Arledge, stopped the Filipinos on their tracks and restored order down the stretch.

Continue reading below ↓

Tamayo, who poured his heart out with 15 points, 10 coming in the payoff period, alongside six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, is taking this loss to his chin as he hopes that Gilas finds a way to learn from this defeat.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I think we have to improve our composure especially when the pressure is coming to us," he rued. "We're a young team and those are the things that we need to learn and adjust."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The UAAP Rookie of the Year, though, did assure that this is not the end for the Philippines with his eyes set on its next assignment against India on Friday to continue its Group D trek.

"Kinapos tayo ngayon pero lalaban tayo," the 19-year-old vowed. "Hindi pa tapos yung liga. Lalaro tayo hanggang dulo."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.