Carl Tamayo bucks ankle sprain to play for Gilas in front of fans

CARL Tamayo still feels pain on his ankle, but he wouldn't miss playing for Gilas Pilipinas for the world.

Carl Tamayo on playing through pain

All the more if it's at home and in front of its adoring fans.

"Kahit na medyo in pain, nag-suit up ako kasi sabi ko sa sarili ko hindi ako magrarason. Talagang maglalaro ako kasi kailangan ako ng team dahil kulang kami ng player," he said on Sunday after valiantly contributing to the Philippines' cause in its 79-63 win over India in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Tamayo put up nine points, nine rebounds, and three steals as he bucked his sprained ankle incurred from the last New Zealand game and still pull through for the 10-man Gilas squad.

Though this isn't Tamayo's first go-round playing for Gilas at home, this was his first in the seniors team playing in front of this massive home crowd as he relished this fleeting feeling to soak in the love inside the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Syempre masaya kasi it has always been my dream to represent the country. Talagang nag-suit up ako and it doesn’t matter kung may sprain yung ankle ko o hindi," said the University of the Philippines forward.

The victory, too, made all his sacrifice all the more sweeter as Tamayo is just happy to snap a three-game skid for Gilas dating back to its twin exhibition game losses to Korea in Anyang.

"As you can see, ang dami pa naming kailangang improvement as a team. Pero masaya pa rin kasi kahit anong sabihin, panalo pa rin yung nakuha namin," he said.

