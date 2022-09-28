Carl Tamayo assures he'll be ready for Gilas callup for fifth window

CARL Tamayo on Wednesday said he is committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the November window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 6-foot-7 forward said that he will be available for a Gilas call-up, pointing out that the UAAP schedule provided a week-long break to accommodate the Fiba window.

Gilas will be heading to the Middle East to face Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13.

"I think, sa ngayon, hindi ko sinasarado ang pinto para sa Gilas. Always grateful and blessed to represent our country," the University of the Philippines forward told SPIN.ph during the UAAP Season 85 press conference.

"Handa ako lagi para tulungan ko ang bansa natin. If they're gonna call me, I'll be there all the time."

The 21-year-old prodigy was a revelation for coach Chot Reyes during the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, averaging 12 points and 3.3 rebounds in four games.

He averaged 8.3 markers and 5.3 boards in his three appearances for the Philippines in the fourth window of the Asian qualifiers, the last of which came in the 85-81 loss to Lebanon in Beirut.

An integral cog in UP's championship run last season, Tamayo has assured the Maroon faithful that the team is determined in its quest for a title repeat.

"Syempre, na-realize namin what it takes being a champion. The hard work we put in during the bubble. The sacrifices na binigay namin," mentioned Tamayo.

"Nakita namin ang kailangan naming gawin na trabaho na kailangan namin para makuha namin ang championship. Lahat ng sakripisyo may bunga naman."

