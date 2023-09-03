Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Canada ends Spain reign to book ticket to Manila finale

    Canadian win ensures a new champion will be crowned in 2023 Fiba World Cup
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    dillon brooks canada world cup
    PHOTO: AP

    A NEW champion will be crowned at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

    On a night filled with surprising twists, Canada closed out the group stage by knocking out defending champion Spain, 88-85, in Jakarta on Sunday.

    Lithuania dents Team USA's perfect record ahead of Final Eight

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Canadians' great escape in a photo finish with 30 points to slam the door on La Roja's title-retention bid.

    From trailing by 12 to winning by three, Canada's comeback marked a historic second World Cup win against the world No. 1 side in 49 years.

    dillon brooks canada world cup

    SGA's 30-point effort also came one point shy of the best-ever scoring output by a Canadian player in the global showpiece.

    Canada will meet Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

      The scores:

      Canada (88) - Gilgeous-Alexander 30, Brooks 22, Barrett 16, Olynyk 6, Powell 6, Alexander-Walker 5, Dort 3, Ejim 0, Alexander 0, Bell-Haynes 0, Scrubb DNP, Edey DNP.

      Spain (85) - W. Hernangomez 25, Aldama 20, Abrines 11, Brizuela 8, Garuba 4, Nunez 4, Claver 3, Fernandez 3, Diaz 3, Llull 0, Parra DNP.

      Quarterscores: 21-21; 38-48; 61-73; 88-85.

      PHOTO: AP

