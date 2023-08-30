Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Canada completes Group H sweep with rout of Latvia

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Canadian squad to an average winning margin of 37 points against France, Lebanon and Latvia
    by John Mark Garcia
    19 hours ago
    Shaie Gilgeous-Alexander
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands at the forefront of Canada's three-game sweep of Group H.
    PHOTO: AP

    CANADA defeated Latvia, 101-75, to top Group H unscathed in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 27 points, 16 in the third quarter, and had six assists, and six rebounds.

    The Latvians' early 12-point lead in the opening frame was quickly erased by SGA & Co. who led the rest of the way en route to an eventual blowout win.

    In three group stage games, Canada has won by 37 points per game.

    But a tougher second round awaits the North American side against defending champion Spain and either Brazil or Ivory Coast.

    Shaie Gilgeous-Alexander

    The scores:

    Canada (101) - Gilgeous-Alexander 27, Barrett 22, Olynyk 15, Alexander-Walker 14, Powell 6, Brooks 6, Scrubb 6, Alexander 3, Edey 2, Ejim 0, Bell-Haynes 0.

    Latvia (75) - Grazulis 16, R. Kurucs 14, Zagars 11, Smits 9, Zoriks 8, Da. Bertans 7, A. Kurucs 6, Skele 4, Strautins 0, Cavars 0, Di. Bertans DNP, Pasecniks DNP.

    Quarterscores: 13-23; 43-42; 67-57; 101-75.

