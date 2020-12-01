Oftana insists no hard feelings after cut in first game, proves worth in Gilas debut

CALLUP delayed isn't callup denied, and for Calvin Oftana, it only made his Gilas Pilipinas debut on Monday sweeter.

"It's good to be back on the court," said the San Beda forward, playing his first organized game while wearing the national team colors in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama.

Oftana was placed as a reserve on Friday's 93-61 victory against Thailand and had to wait three more days before finally getting back on the hardcourt.

But the NCAA Season 95 MVP made sure to leave a quick impression, drilling three treys to uncork nine points in Gilas' 93-69 win on Monday, sweeping their Group A assignments in Bahrain.

"For how many months na walang laro, medyo nangapa pa rin ako. Tapos first time pa sa international, kaya talagang kinabahan ako," admitted the 6-foot-5 forward.

Those nerves hardly showed for Oftana, who shot 3-of-5 from deep and collectedfour rebounds and four assists in his 15 minutes of action.

Continue reading below ↓

"Kinabahan ako, pero tsumamba so sinagad ko na," he chuckled before lauding the camaraderie of the all-cadets side.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We have a good team and good coaches na kahit sa konting time of preparation, nakabuo kami ng samahang parang ilang taon nang magkakasama."

Oftana insisted that he had no hard feelings for being cut in the first game, noting that everyone in the team only wants the best for the collective.

Continue reading below ↓

"We all deserve na ma-lineup sa team na ito," he said.

Oftana and Jaydee Tungcab, who were reserves in the first Thailand game, were activated for the second outing in lieu of Mike Nieto and Will Navarro.

Meanwhile, Allyn Bulanadi, who is nursing a dislocated right shoulder, was the lone player from the 15-man pool to not see action in the Manama bubble.

"What I love about this team is hindi mo makikita na may nadidismaya kung hindi nakalaro, but instead mino-motivate pa namin ang isa't isa to do the right thing para manalo kami," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Oftana, however, remains in cloud nine as he expressed pride with this recent accomplishment in his young basketball career.

"Sobrang proud ko lang. Siguro mananalamin ako kasi parang hindi pa rin totoo," he said with a laugh.

___

For more Gilas updates, click here.