    Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo present for first Gilas practice for Asiad

    Pringle, Perkins, Tautuaa also spotted
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    gilas practice asiad
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    TERRENCE Romeo and Calvin Abueva were among the notable players spotted in Gilas Pilipinas' first practice on Monday for the 19th Asian Games.

    Romeo and Abueva, who have not been called up for national duty in a while, were among those present at the Philsports Arena along with fellow new faces Stanley Pringle, Mo Tautuaa, and Jason Perkins.

    gilas practice

    Naturalized players Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame were also there along with World Cup players June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Roger Pogoy, and Japeth Aguilar, and pool members Chris Newsome and Calvin Oftana.

    Gilas interim coach Tim Cone has yet to release a statement on the Final 12 as practice was still off limits to reporters as of posting time.

    But Cone had indicated that the players who would show up on Monday's practice would be part of the final roster.

    Cone also added that he will ask Ginebra players to participate in practice to help in running their system for the Asian Games.

    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

