Caelum Harris leads Gilas Youth to Fiba Under-16 Asian Champs

CAELUM Harris spearheads the Gilas Pilipinas Youth which will see action in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Qatar this June 12 to 19.

The Fil-Am guard will be tasked to lead the national youth team as they try to improve from the Philippines' fourth place finish back in 2017.

Also part of the squad are Ateneo's 5-foot-11 guard Lebron Nieto, the younger brother of Matt and Mike, and 6-foot-5 banger Kristian Porter, the younger sibling of NLEX forward Kris.

Sacred Heart-Ateneo de Cebu playmaker Jared Bahay is also expected to turn heads, alongside fellow guards Jacob Bayla, Andrei Gemao, Santi Romero, and Renzo Competente.

Completing the 12-man roster are forwards Jayden Jones, Basti Reyes, Fil-Canadian Zain Mahmoud, and Fil-Am Alex Konov.

Gilas Youth coach Josh Reyes has also placed Joseph Pangilinan, Elijah Yusi, and Francis Veejay Pre as reserves.

The Philippines is placed in Group C together with Japan and Kuwait, with the top team earning a quarterfinals bye, while the last two teams will still have to get through to the playoffs.

