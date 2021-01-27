Business as usual for Gilas as national team not breaking ‘Calambubble’ camp

THERE is no uncertainty as far as the Gilas Pilipinas training and preparation for the final window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifier is concerned.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said the national team won’t break camp at the Calamba bubble inside the Inspire Sports Academy even after the country cancelled its hosting of the Feb. 18 to 21 qualifying meet due to travel ban restrictions.

The country’s governing body for basketball stressed it is only the country’s hosting of the third window that won’t push through and not the tournament itself.

The SBP added it’s now awaiting further notice from Fiba on when and where the meet will be relocated.

“At this point, we continue practicing,” clarified SBP President Al S. Panlilio amid speculations being panned out the national team would be breaking camp in Laguna where it has been staying for almost three weeks now.

“The February window can still happen. We’re waiting for Fiba, in the next few days or next week, to give us an indication of what’s going to happen.”

Japan is in similar situation with the Philippines as it also cancelled its own hosting of the other group qualifier, although the Qatar Basketball Federation already offered to host the games in Doha.

Panlilio hopes FIBA would be able to find a suitable country with less restrictions which is willing to stage the cancelled hosting of the Philippines.

“We are hopeful that we can find a solution. FIBA is doing its best to look for another location where we could play the games,” said the SBP chief.

“FIBA and the entire basketball community as a whole has been heavily impacted by the effects of the pandemic, but we’re all working to find ways to make it happen.”

Besides, the Gilas training camp is primarily put up as part of the preparation for the qualifier, but at the same time, designed too, for the long haul and covers the national team’s campaign for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“This is really a long-term program. We’re building towards the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2023. This is part of the journey that we have embarked on where we wanted to develop younger players together with veterans from the PBA to create a team that can be competitive in 2023,” said Panlilio.

“This is not just practicing for the window, but we’re looking at building for 2023.”