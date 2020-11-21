Bulanadi out injured, Kouame cut as Gilas brings 14-man pool to Fiba qualifying

ALLYN Bulanadi is out injured and will not be with Gilas Pilipinas which is leaving for Bahrain for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Head coach Jong Uichico told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala that the San Sebastian gunner suffered a shoulder injury last week.

“We are 16 right now but Allyn got injured so we are now 15," he said.

It's a tough blow for Bulanadi, who is considered as one of the pool's best gunners.

The 23-year-old Davaoeno was part of the special Gilas round where he was picked fourth by Alaska in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Without Bulanadi, pressure will be on wingers Rey Suerte, Kobe Paras, Dwight Ramos, Calvin Oftana, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Jaydee Tungcab to provide the much needed outside shooting for the Philippine team.

Ivorian center Ange Kouame, who has yet to secure his Filipino citizenship, will be the second player to be cut which will force him to miss the flight to Manama.

"Actually, 14 lang ang dadalhin namin,” said Uichico as Gilas leaves for Bahrain on Sunday.

