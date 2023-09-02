Bruno Caboclo has double-double as Brazil defeats Canada

BRAZIL completed another major upset at the 2023 Fiba World Cup against tournament favorite Canada, 69-65, in Jakarta on Friday.

The Latin American side's win sends Group L to a final day frenzy as all four teams hold 3-1 win-loss records.

Bruno Caboclo had 19 points and 13 boards, while Yago Santos led Brazil's fightback in the closing minutes. He finished with eight points.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 23 markers, the erstwhile unbeaten Canadians blew a late 10-point lead in the third frame and were held to ten fourth quarter points against Brazil's 21.

For two of the last four quarters spots, it all comes down to Sunday's double-header between tournament favorite Canada vs. defending champion Spain and Brazil vs. Latvia to break the four-way group tie.

The scores:

Canada (65) - Gilgeous-Alexander 23, Dort 17, Olynyk 9, Powell 5, Barrett 4, Alexander-Walker 3, Brooks 2, Scrubb 2, Alexander DNP, Edey DNP, Bell-Haynes DNP.

Brazil (69) - Caboclo 19, G. Santos 10, Dias 8, Y. Santos 8, de Paula 6, Benite 6, Meindl 5, Soares 5, Huertas 2, Felicio 0, dos Anjos DNP, Togni DNP.

Quarterscores: 16-13; 27-37; 45-52; 69-65.