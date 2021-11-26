Akhuetie makes debut for Nigeria nat'l team in qualifier vs Cape Verde

BRIGHT Akhuetie gets a chance to show what he can do for his home country as he was included in the 12-man roster for Nigeria's first game against Cape Verde in the 2023 Fiba World Cup African qualifiers.

This will be the first shot for the former UAAP MVP out of University of the Philippines to play for D'Tigers as he'll team up with former NBA players Ike Diogu and Ben Uzoh on Friday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Akhuetie, 25, last suited up for the Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 82 where UP placed third back in 2019.

Also part of the roster are veteran campaigners Jordan Ogundiram, Keith Omeorah, Jeleel Akindele, and Chris Obekpa.

Former Red Bull import Julius Nwosu will be calling the shots for this first window where Nigeria will be playing its other Group A foes at Pavilhao Multiusos Acacias Rubras in Benguela, Angola.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nigeria will also play Mali in Saturday and Uganda on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

D'Tigers, ranked No. 23 in the world, are looking to sustain their solid showing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and once again qualify for the global hoops tilt in two years' time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.