Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 3
    FIBA

    Brian Goorjian as Gilas coach? Sorry but it won't happen - yet

    Brian Goorjian committed to coach Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    brian goorjian australia gilas world cup
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    FANS clamoring for Brian Goorjian to coach Gilas Pilipinas would have to wait, at least after 2024.

    Goorjian revealed on Sunday that he will continue to coach Australia until the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Boomers have already secured a place being the top Oceania team in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    READ: Goorjian cites growth of B.League, American coach for Japan progress

    This despite an early exit by the Boomers from the World Cup despite a stacked line-up with nine NBA players on the roster. There is also uncertainly over EASL side Bay Area Dragons, which Goorjian also coaches.

    “Hundred percent,” said Goorjian. “I’m preparing for that (Paris Olympics).”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Goorjian is one of the names that Gilas Pilipinas fans are suggesting to take over the national team following the decision of Chot Reyes to step down from the position following a dismal campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Four years ago, the Boomers reached the medal rounds before falling to France, 67-59, in the third place game.

      Like Reyes, Goorjian has also received a few criticism back home for their exit in the World Cup, with losses to Germany and Slovenia in their group in Okinawa dampening their chances of moving on to the quarterfinals in Manila.

      brian goorjian australia gilas world cup

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      But Goorjian said he is satisfied with the performance of the Boomers in the World Cup as part of their preparation for Paris.

      “I’m not embarrassed. I’m going to go back to Melbourne with my head high,” said Goorjian, who led Bay Area Dragons to a runner-up finish in the PBA Commissioner's Cup last season against Barangay Ginebra.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again