Brian Goorjian as Gilas coach? Sorry but it won't happen - yet

FANS clamoring for Brian Goorjian to coach Gilas Pilipinas would have to wait, at least after 2024.

Goorjian revealed on Sunday that he will continue to coach Australia until the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Boomers have already secured a place being the top Oceania team in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

This despite an early exit by the Boomers from the World Cup despite a stacked line-up with nine NBA players on the roster. There is also uncertainly over EASL side Bay Area Dragons, which Goorjian also coaches.

“Hundred percent,” said Goorjian. “I’m preparing for that (Paris Olympics).”

Goorjian is one of the names that Gilas Pilipinas fans are suggesting to take over the national team following the decision of Chot Reyes to step down from the position following a dismal campaign in the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Four years ago, the Boomers reached the medal rounds before falling to France, 67-59, in the third place game.

Like Reyes, Goorjian has also received a few criticism back home for their exit in the World Cup, with losses to Germany and Slovenia in their group in Okinawa dampening their chances of moving on to the quarterfinals in Manila.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

But Goorjian said he is satisfied with the performance of the Boomers in the World Cup as part of their preparation for Paris.

“I’m not embarrassed. I’m going to go back to Melbourne with my head high,” said Goorjian, who led Bay Area Dragons to a runner-up finish in the PBA Commissioner's Cup last season against Barangay Ginebra.