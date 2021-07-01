BRUNO Caboclo seized the spotlight for Brazil as it stunned hosts Croatia, 94-67, and punched its ticket to the knockout rounds of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Split at Spaladium Arena on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time)

The former NBA player, who last suited up for the Houston Rockets, had 17 points on 3-of-4 shooting from threes, to go with eight rebounds as the Brazilians topped Group B.

Rafael Hettsheimeir topped Brazil with 20 points with three three-pointers, while Leonardo Meindl had 14 points, three boards, three steals, and two assists.

It was a slow pullaway from the Brazilians, dialling up on their defense to hold Croatia to just 38 percent shooting against their 58 percent clip.

That deadly combination of accurate shooting and choking defense paved the way for Brazil to break the game wide open in the second half, where it led by 30 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao had 11 points and three boards, as Rafael Luz got 10 points, three boards, and three assists in the win.

Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz made three of his eight triples for 16 points and three reboundsfor Croatia.

Roko Ukic had 13 points, while Mario Hezonja and Ante Zizic got nine points each in the loss.

The Croatians can still make it through to the next round when it plays Tunisia on Friday.

MEXICO STILL ALIVE IN OQT

Mexico also made a huge splash in the last five minutes to outlast Russia, 72-64, and keep itself in the running in the Split OQT.

Francisco Cruz was blazing anew with his 21 points, five rebounds, and four assists, but got ample help this time.

Gustavo Ayon and Paul Stoll made big plays late as Mexico used a 14-5 attack to turn the game from a close 58-54 affair to a 72-59 lead with 49 seconds remaining.

Ayon was steady down low with 11 points, seven boards, and six assists as Mexico won the battle of the boards, 40 to 31.

Stoll also drained two crucial treys in that pivotal run, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, while making six steals, three rebounds, and three assists.

Mexico improved to 1-1 in Group A and will need a Germany win over Russia to advance to the knockout rounds.

Semen Antonov led Russia with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists, as Andrey Vorontsevich had 11 points, eight boards, and six dimes.

Timofey Mozgov struggled, scoring only two points and grabbed five boards, but committing five of Russia's 21 turnovers.

