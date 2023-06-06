Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson commit to play for Team USA

NBA All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. have committed to play for Team USA in the Fiba Basketball World Cup in the Philippines.

New Orleans’ Ingram, second pick overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, and Jackson, taken No. 4 in the 2018 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, seek a place in the USA national squad, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Team USA has Golden State’s Steve Kerr as head coach with Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few as assistant coaches.

USA Basketball is expected to announce its squad later this month.

Guards Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers have earlier committed to the team, along with forwards Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Fiba Basketball World Cup is set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, to be co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Team USA will be in the Philippines for the entirety of the competition.

After a tune-up game against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug.7, team USA will play opposite Slovenia and Spain in Malaga. The team has tuneup matches scheduled against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi before they travel to the Philippines.