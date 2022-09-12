Bong Go raises concern over Gilas availability amid 'pirating' issue

SENATOR Bong Go understands how economics factored in the decision of several Filipino cage players to head overseas.

But he hopes overseas-based players would make themselves available when called to serve flag and country.

“Nabalitaan ko na marami sa ating mga atleta ang pina-pirate at kinukuha ng ibang bansa dahil maaaring mas malaki o mas mataas ang oportunidad doon,” said Go during his speech in the hearing of the Committee on Sports which he chaired.

“Kung di natin sila mapigilan, importante po na bumalik sila dito kapag may calling.”

The players' exodus was brought up during the Senate hearing aimed at assisting basketball stakeholders led by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in coming up with meaningful recommendations and solutions regarding the country’s campaign and hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Majority of Filipinos playing abroad have become part or had been part of the national pool like Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks Jr., brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Roosevelt Adams, Matthew Wright, Greg Slaughter, and youngsters such as Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, SJ Belangel, and Kai Sotto.

While all of these players always make themselves available for the national cause, Go wants future players who’ll head overseas to likewise answer the call.

Some of the players who are in the Japan B.League even have clauses in their contracts allowing them to play for the national team during Fiba-sanctioned tournaments.

Go, an avid basketball fan, said the players’ case is no different to the plight of Filipino nurses.

“Kagaya rin po (sila) ng ating mga nurses na hindi naman natin mapigilan mangibang bansa kahit mawalay sila sa kanilang pamilya dahil mas malaki ang sweldo abroad,” said the senator.

In liue of this, Go said there should be a way to entice the players should there be a calling to play for national cause.

“We need to study how we can support our athletes so that they will be motivated to answer the call of representing our country in international competitions, and in this case, in the upcoming FIBA World Cup,” added the former special assistant to President Duterte.

