Bolick, four TNT players enter Big Dome bubble for WC qualifiers

IS this a glimpse of the Gilas Pilipinas pool which will go up against Korea in the hosts' debut in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers?

Robert Bolick led the five PBA players present in Monday's media day as the Philippine team checked in at the Novotel and entered the Manila bubble for the upcoming sets of games.

Aside from the NorthPort guard, four more TNT players were present for the shoot led by Poy Erram, Kelly Williams, Kib Montalbo, and Gab Banal.

The quintet joined pool members Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, Lebron Lopez, William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Tzaddy Rangel, and naturalized center Ange Kouame as only 13 players attended the shoot.

Curiously absent from coach Chot Reyes' 22-man pool were Jayson Castro, Troy Rosario, Ryan Reyes, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Brian Heruela, Glenn Khobuntin, Jjay Alejandro, Carl Bryan Cruz, and the injured Roger Pogoy.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), though, isn't pressured to submit its 12-man roster for Thursday's game against Korea as the deadline for the submission of lineups will not be until Wednesday.

Reyes can shuffle his 12-man lineups for the succeeding games against India on Friday, New Zealand on Sunday, and Korea again on Monday.

