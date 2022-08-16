Bolick, Almazan, Maliksi, Tolentino new faces in 24-man Gilas pool

SAN Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez and Meralco's Raymond Almazan, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi have been included in the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) released the list on Tuesday evening as the national team prepares for its next sets of qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia later this month.

Also added to the new-look pool were Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino, Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort, as well as free agent Roosevelt Adams.

However, since San Miguel and Meralco still have to play a deciding Game 7 of their PBA semifinal on Wednesday, players from the team that made the Philippine Cup Finals will be stricken off the list, the SBP said.

Players from Gilas coach Chot Reyes' TNT team are unavailable since the Tropang Giga have already clinched a place in the finals.

Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, and Kevin Alas were named in the pool before Gilas began its training behind closed doors at the Meralco Gym on Monday, while Magnolia's Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon were added on Monday.



Utah Jazz shooter Jordan Clarkson, who will act as the team's naturalized player, and Adelaide 36ers center Kai Sotto will lead the squad but will only train with the team upon their arrival on Thursday.



Japan B.League imports Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, college standouts Carl Tamayo of University of the Philippines and Kevin Quiambao of La Salle, and Francis Lopez complete the 24-man pool.

Gilas will only have less than two weeks to prepare for the games, with the Lebanon game set in Beirut before coming home at Mall of Asia to host Saudi Arabia.

