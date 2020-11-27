Bo Perasol expects Kobe Paras to show leadership for young Gilas crew

KOBE Paras isn't just poised for a breakout in this Gilas Pilipinas campaign in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, it's expected.

And University of the Philippines coach Bo Perasol is one of those who are looking at the second-generation star to be front and center in the Philippines' attack in Manama starting on Friday.

"I have high expectations for Kobe," he admitted.

Continue reading below ↓

Paras' scoring and athleticism should already be a given, but what Perasol wants to see is the leadership the 23-year-old can provide for this budding national team crew as he's only one of the select few who have experienced playing in the international stage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"More than his ability to play on the highest level, it's his leadership that I expect him to display among his peers. He had been through a lot and he can share those experiences with his teammates and utilize those to get them to play together as a team," he said.

This stint marks Paras' return in the national tri-colors, with his last go-round being in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur where Gilas captured the gold medal.

Aside from that, the 6-foot-6 forward was a fixture of the national youth team and was a star in numerous Fiba 3x3 competitions in the past.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It may have been a long wait, but Perasol certainly is excited about what's to come from his ward, believing that Paras' campaign for the Fighting Maroons last UAAP Season 82 only made him a better and more matured player.

"To be in his best form should already be a given. His stint with UP provided him with a venue to find himself and play to his fullest potential. The team gave him room to commit mistakes and learn from those," he said.

Paras will be joined by fellow UP teammates Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño as they carry the flag for Gilas in the first of its two-game series against Thailand on Friday.

___

For more GIlas updates, click here.