Big Dome gates swing open for Gilas games in Fiba qualifiers

GATES are now open for the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers as the Smart Araneta Coliseum begins selling tickets for the games set on Feb. 24 to 28.

Only the lower box, priced at P530, and upper box, priced at P215, have been opened to the public, giving Gilas Pilipinas a semblance of a home court advantage inside the Big Dome.

It's going to be a brutal four games-in-five days schedule for Gilas Pilipinas as it plays its Group A peers in the hope of advancing to the next round.

Gilas will play Korea on Feb. 24, India on Feb. 25, New Zealand on Feb. 27, and Korea anew on Feb. 28.

Fans who wish to watch the games, however, must be fully vaccinated and must present their vaccination cards to be granted entry inside the venue.

Vaccination cards required

Like in the PBA games, the audience are also expected to register through the QC Vax or Stay Safe app to be allowed inside the Big Dome as only limited tickets will be sold.

This will be the first time that a crowd will be present for the games of the national team with the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark being held last year behind closed doors.

It was way back in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena that Gilas Pilipinas had the chance to play before its home crowd, with the Tim Cone-coached squad taking home the gold medal in the biennial meet.

