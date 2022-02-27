Fans show up at Big Dome to support Gilas in match vs New Zealand

FILIPINO fans have come out to show their support for Gilas Pilipinas at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Excitement was in the air from the ticket lines to the stands as the Big Dome welcomed its biggest crowd for a basketball game to date in the middle of the pandemic moments before Gilas' qualifier against New Zealand.

Longtime Gilas Pilipinas captain Gabe Norwood was one of those who came to support the Gilas team as it fights for the top spot of Group A against New Zealand in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The crowd is easily the biggest to show up for a basketball game since basketball and other sports events came to a halt at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

