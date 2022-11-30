SBP to recruit 500 volunteers for 2023 Fiba World Cup hosting

NO less than 500 volunteers are needed for the country’s hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Wednesday launched the Volunteers Program of the local organizing committee looking for people that will be tasked to assist, promote, embody, and show the world the Filipino brand of hospitality during the August 25 to Sept. 10 event next year.

“It’s very important yung Volunteers Program. We have an LOC (Local Organizing Committee) right now with about 80-plus people. But hosting this magnitude of an event, we do need a big group or a big pool of volunteers. We’re actuallu looking at 500 people to help,” said SBP president Al S. Panlillio during the launch at Novotel Manila.

“So importante ito kasi we want to ensure that the experience of the players, and even the fans and also the officials of Fiba is excellent, and with that warmth of the Filipino.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Panlilio was joined by SBP executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios, deputy event director for World Cup Erika Dy, and Volunteers Program head Art Aro.

To become World Cup volunteers, applicants must be at elast 18 or turning 18 by August 1 of next year, fluent in English and Filipino (with knowledge of a third foreign language a plus), fit to render work, confident and comfortable dealing with stressful situations and situations of conflict, fulyl vaccinated with proof of vaccination, and a Philippine resident.

Watch Now

Areas which applicants can choose from include sports, venues, games services, international relations and protocol, safety and security, FINA World Congress, and more.

Successful applicants will be entitled to official FIBA World Cup uniforms, meals, accreditations IDs, allowance to cover local transportation, and a certificate of participation.

Interested participants may register now at www.fbwc2023.rosterfy.co/register.