Kai Sotto assurance: 'You can expect us to be better - and we will'

That's how Kai Sotto viewed Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade despite failing to win in the games against Serbia and Dominican Republic.

The 7-foot-3 center treasured his first foray in the world stage as a part of the seniors team as he was able to battle the likes of Serbia's 7-foot-4 center Boban Marjanovic.

"I'm more than grateful to play against these teams here, to play against outstanding players," he said in an interview with Fiba.

Sotto tried to hold his own against these veterans and was able to give a good account of himself, posting 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in Belgrade.

Although the Philippines lost 83-76 to Serbia and 94-67 to the Dominican Republic, the 19-year-old still cherished those tiffs as he looked at it as an opportunity to learn as he battled some of the world's elite bigs.

"I learned a lot and I can't wait for the next time to play with my team," he said.

It was also an eye-opener for the Tab Baldwin-mentored squad on how far they still are from their goals.

Kai eager to see action again with Gilas

"Now we know our weaknesses," said Sotto. "We still have time to improve. But I believe in this team and I believe in this coaching staff. So you can expect us to be better - and we will."

Lucky for Sotto and Co., time is on their side as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is developing this team for the bigger wars ahead, specifically in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"The 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup is our main goal and this team is the development team for the future. Everybody sees that we are very young and many of these players will be on the roster for that time. Therefore, I believe everybody will keep working hard and get better until then," he said.

