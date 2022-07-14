Banged-up Thirdy Ravena looks forward to game against India

THIRDY Ravena understands how important every player is for Gilas Pilipinas that he can't let himself stay on the sidelines.

Falling face first late in the second quarter that left him bloodied from the right eyebrow and saw him wheeled back to the dugout, the San-En NeoPhoenix guard made it a point to come back and play the second half of the Philippines' first game in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup against Lebanon.

"Very important kasi dito, kami-kami lang talaga at 12 lang kami. I really feel na ayaw ko i-let yung team down, na magiging 11 lang sila. So ginawa ko na lahat ng makakaya ko at lumaban lang," he said.

Ravena also refused to dwell too much on the incident after he attempted to go for the block but instead got his legs inadvertently cut off by Wael Arakji.

Continue reading below ↓

He knows that as scary as his crash was, it's all part of the game. "I was just playing aggressive defense, a little too aggressive and it ended up na na-disgrasya ako," he said.

"Luckily, it wasn't too bad. I still focused on what we had in front of us. I just made sure na naka-recover ako ng mas mabilis."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: SBP

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena courageously finished the game and tallied 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists, but those efforts turned out to be for naught as Gilas bowed to the Cedars, 95-80, on Wednesday.

To him, the loss highlighted a few things that the Philippines can build on heading to its next Group D assignments against India and New Zealand.

"The positive is that we can actually play well together and we just have to execute it. We just have to trust each other a little bit more and improve our individual defense because we got beat a lot of times one-on-one, and just fight."

"Lebanon is a very strong team, pero kailangan namin na ipakita na lalaban kami. Hindi kami magiging reactive, hindi lang kami magpapabangga. Kailangan kami yung aggressive. So that's a lesson that we have to learn really quick kasi may game na kami in two days. Hopefully matutunan namin kaagad 'yun," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena is hoping he did not suffer a concussion as he looks to suit up for Friday's game against India.

"After this, I don't know what's gonna happen. The adrenaline is still here, so I don't know how bad the injury actually is. But hopefully, dadasal ko lang kay Lord na hindi siya masyadong masama," he said.

"I just did for this country. Sa lahat ng mga nanonood, sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta, maraming salamat. Pasensiya na natalo kami."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.