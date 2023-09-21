Bambol not giving up on Abueva & Co.'s inclusion in Gilas 12 for Asiad

HANGZHOU — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino vowed to continue fighting for the inclusion of Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Mo Tautuaa and Jason Perkins on the men’s 5x5 basketball team for the 19th Asian Games.

“We will push it a thousand times, we’ll push it every time they deny it,” Tolentino said after the flag-raising ceremony for the country at the Asian Games Village (Athletes Village) on Thursday afternoon.

The POC has been pushing for the four PBA players’ inclusion in the final 12 of Gilas Pilipinas for the 5x5 competition that starts Wednesday with the Philippines taking on Bahrain is its Group C debut.

The push for the four’s inclusion started in the delegation registration meeting, or DRM, that was supposed to be done and over with for only a day last Sunday. But the procedure dragged on until two days before Saturday’s opening ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The POC also sought the inclusion of three athletes in fencing and one each in gymnastics and golf as late replacements but were denied with finality by the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee or Hagoc.

They were fencers Alexa Lareabal, Hae Abella and Lee Ergina, golfer Chanelle Avaricio and gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar.

Tolentino led the flag-raising ceremony that formally welcomed the Philippine delegation in Hangzhou, the third city in China to host the Asian Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Tolentino was accompanied by Philippine chess legend Grandmaster Eugene Torre and iceskating head and deputy chef de mission Nikki Cheng, representing chef de mission Rep. Richard Gomez who’s due here Friday, and kickboxing head Atty. Wharton Chan.

“We are praying for fair sports and we strongly hope to separate all other issues from the Games,” he said. “Geopolitics has no place in sport. Sports unites people.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph