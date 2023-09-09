Justine Baltazar's wife hits back at bashers in Gilas saga: 'Lumabas na rin yung totoo'

FROM contrasting accounts to subsequent apologies, Justine Baltazar's Gilas saga took some interesting turns in the last few days.

Champion mentor Tim Cone, Gilas' incoming coach for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China later this month, issued an apology to Baltazar and Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda for his 'hasty remarks' on the 6-foot-8 forward's desire to join the national team.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero | fiba.basketball

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I apologize to Justine Baltazar for my hasty remarks regarding his exclusion from the World Cup pool. I did not mean to infer that he didn't want to play for Gilas, but rather communication or whether he was actually not called at all. I do not know because I was not part of the process to contact him, and I spoke out of order in the press conference," Cone explained.

In a series of Facebook posts, Justine's wife Chik condemned the bashing received by his husband upon the 'emergence of the truth' with Cone's latest remarks.

And this, on top of a subtle dig at the new Gilas coach.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

"Lumabas na din 'yung totoo mga bashers! Sino ba naman ang ayaw maglaro para sa bansa 'di ba? Pero di na ko kakain ng CONE puro ice cream na lang! Chariz," Baltazar's wife said on Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Ngayon alam nyo na? Hindi naman ininvite pano maglalaro? More bashers pa," she previously posted a day prior to Cone's statement on Baltazar.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph