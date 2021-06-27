Baldwin yet to decide if he'll stay as Gilas head coach

TAB Baldwin says his focus is on the upcoming Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade and he has not decided whether to stay as coach of Gilas Pilipinas after that.

"I have two hats, right? You know I love coaching and I love coaching these kids. And I’m happy to do that job and as long as SBP is happy for me to do that job, then there’s a good chance I will do it," he told a handful of reporters before leaving for Serbia.

"But when I put my hat on as a program director, I also have to be cognizant of the fact that there are great coaches out there."

Baldwin, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) project director for the seniors team, said as involved as he is in all facets of the program, he is willing to step aside if someone more capable arrives.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"If an opportunity arises for us to bring in a great coach that, with my experience, I believe would be an added benefit to the team, then in the best interest of this team, I would be compelled to step aside and assist, which I would also love to do," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

That coach, however, has not yet arrived as of now, leading to Baldwin to maintain his position in the coaching staff.

He took over the head coaching post in the third window after serving as an active voice to Mark Dickel in the first window in February 2020 and to deputy Jong Uichico in the second window in Bahrain in November.

BALDWIN ASSESSMENT AFTER OQT

Baldwin promises to assess his situation as the Gilas head coach after the Belgrade OQT.

"This is a living animal. It isn’t set in stone and it’s not meant to be set in stone," he said.





Continue reading below ↓

"This is a program, and we’re happy right now. It feels good after winning, but this thing, we’re gonna hit speed bumps and when we do, we have to assess: How do we conquer the next mountain? And if that means a coaching change, then I have to make the same sacrifice as Jaydee Tungcab and Javi Gomez De Liano made. They have to step aside when they’re called to do that, while I will have to do the same thing."

"When it’s for the country and when it’s for the flag, you have to be willing to do that. It isn’t about the name that you carry, it’s about the name that we carry, and that name is the Philippines."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.