Carl Tamayo ‘not probable’ for Korea rematch, says Baldwin

GILAS Pilipinas big man Carl Tamayo went down with a Grade 1 ankle sprain in the game against Indonesia Friday night in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and is doubtful for the hosts' closing match on Sunday.

Coach Tab Baldwin wasn't optimistic on the 6-foot-8 youngster, who suffered the injury after stepping on the foot of Arki Wisnu early in the final quarter of the host team’s 76-51 win at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“Carl apparently has Grade 1 sprain. It’s not overly serious but he’s in pain. He still feels pain in the ankle,” said Baldwin during the presser that followed Gilas Pilipinas’ second straight win in the window - and fifth overall in the qualifiers.

“It may be upgraded once it’s examined further,” said Baldwin.

The injury could leave the incoming University of the Philippines stalwart out of the national team’s final 12 roster for its return match against South Korea on Sunday.

“I think he’s certainly won’t be active at all tomorrow (Saturday), and whether he will be right for Sunday, I would say it’s not probable,” added Baldwin.

“But until the doctors give me more information, I don’t know.”

So as not to further aggravate the injury, Tamayo had to taken out in a wheel chair on the way to the Gilas dugout following the game.

Tamayo went out with the injury just moments after hitting back-to-back three-pointers to give Gilas Pilipinas its biggest lead at that stage, 59-38.

He eventually finished with six points – on a perfect 2-of-2 from three-point range – four rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes of play.

Tamayo played a key role in the national team’s 81-78 stunner over South Korea on opening day after scoring 10 points in 10 minutes of play, which he spiked by going 4-of-5 from the field.

