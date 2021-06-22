Baldwin bares 'pretty good formula' to consistently beat Korea

A FORMULA for success against Korea surfaced on Sunday after Gilas Pilipinas’ victory in their final game of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Pampanga.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin said the team’s ability to lessen turnovers, control the boards, and defend the transition play of Korea were behind the national team’s win Sunday, completing the sweep of their archrival in Asia.

If Gilas consistently does that against Korea in the future, chances are there would be more victories to come for the Philippine national team.

“When you see a statline where we only had seven turnovers, 20 offensive rebounds, 10 points off turnovers, South Korea only had three fastbreak points, that tells the story that’s a pretty good formula of beating a South Korea team. When you hold their transition game down and you don’t turn the ball over and you get on the boards,” said Baldwin.

“I thought we did a great job in the first half and really set the tone that we are going to be a competitive team throughout the game. We are gonna be there in the end one way or the other,” said Baldwin.

RJ Abarrientos closes out on Byeon Jun Hyeong.

Gilas defeated Korea, 82-77, to also sweep its group matches of the qualifiers and seal their place in the Asia Cup set in Jakarta from August 17 to 29. Dwight Ramos was once again a force to reckon with for Gilas with his 19-point performance, while Kai Sotto, RJ Abarrientos, and Jordan Heading had their shots and scored 10 points.

Everybody from Gilas, as with the two previous wins, were also key factors in the win. Ange Kouame crashed the boards to tally eight rebounds, four from the offensive end, while providing interior defense against RA Guna or more known as Ricardo Ratliffe.

Baldwin though tempered expectations following the impressive campaign in the bubble.

“I thought the boys played well. Still a lot to work on a tremendous amount. We still have to learn and get comfortable with in terms of our system. But this team has a real fighting spirit and that was evident again,” said Baldwin.

“[I’m] obviously overjoyed to take three wins from this window and two against South Korea. I think that’s a great credit to this basketball. I want to make sure that everybody acknowledges what a great job our coaching staff did and I’m excluding myself. I can’t tell you the support that I get, as a coach, from these tremendous group of coaches that assists me. I hesitate to call them assistant coaches because they are all head coaches,” said Baldwin.

