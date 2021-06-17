Baldwin glad to see Kouame knock down triples in Gilas debut

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin wants to see more three-point conversions from naturalized player Ange Kouame moving forward following his first game for the national team.

Kouame made his Gilas debut on Wednesday by tallying 12 points, six rebounds, and a block in their dramatic 81-78 win over Korea at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

But more than the rebounding and the defending that are expected of him, Koaume’s hardwork in extending his offensive arsenal is paying off.

“I think the one thing that we saw from Ange is his improved perimeter shooting. He had three threes in the game. He works hard on his three-point shooting and hopefully, we are going to see a lot more of that,” said Baldwin.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 7-foot naturalized Filipino with Ivorian descent took five three-point attempts in the game and made three, including a buzzer-beater in the second half that cut the deficit even further to eight, 44-36, at the break after being down by as many as 17 points.

Kouame made his next two three-pointers in the second half, the final one coming early in the fourth quarter as part of an 8-0 start that pushed Gilas’ lead to 64-57.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even with the impressive performance, the Gilas coach still thinks that Kouame still has a lot to improve.

“What he has been doing a lot of it was rebounding the ball well, he got a big block in the fourth quarter. He intimidated shots around the rim. But the game is still really quick for Ange. He still has to think his way through things,” said Baldwin.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.