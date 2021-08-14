Baldwin eager to get Gilas back in training: 'We can't take that much time off'

GILAS Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin is meeting with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to lay out plans for the national squad for the rest of the year.

"We're moving towards a meeting with management where we will try to lay out the plan for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. We can't let the gains that we've made get rusty," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

After promising performances in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last June and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgradeand the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan where it placed fourth, Gilas faces a long layoff due to virus restrictions.

Baldwin says they can't stay idle for long.

"We need to get back on the court, so I suspect the players will get a couple of more weeks off and then we'll see at that time what are the protocols will be. Will we be able to get into a gym and go home at night and train that way like this normal? Or will we have to go back into a bubble? So we don't exactly know," he said.

"But we can't take that much time off because this is a program. A program needs functionality and this is a development program. You don't develop by sitting at home playing your PS4. So we will be talking about this."

Part of those is a possible appearance in the 46th season of the PBA, which is still dependent on what the government will allow the pro league to conduct.

"As far as the PBA, I think it's just an ongoing conversation. And I don't think the particulars around that discussion have changed," he said.

"We would certainly love the involvement of players that we would like to have in our environment, but it was come with the conditions of a significant amount of training time. I guess the crazy world that we live in, that may become possible because of COVID situations going even into 2022 or it may not. So we can't really project at this point."

Baldwin is staying optimistic especially with the postponement of the continental showpiece to July 2022 giving this young group more time to blend in together.

"More time to prepare for us is not a bad thing. We need practice, but we need games as well and we need to keep these players motivated," he said, while also bracing for the brutal schedule that follows.

The first window of the Asian qualifiers for the 2023 Fiba World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, is set from Nov. 22 to 30 with home-and-away games set to tip-off anew.

Gilas Pilipinas

PHOTO: SBP

The schedule next year will be: the second window from February 21 to March 1; the third window from June 27 to July 5; the fourth window from August 22 to 30; the fifth window from November 7 to 15; and the sixth window from February 20 to 28, 2023.

Aside from the qualifiers, also part of Gilas' itinerary are the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia, which has been moved to July 2022; the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25; and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in a still-to-be-determined date next year.

"What it really does is it puts extremely heavy schedule into 2022, the windows, the Asia Cup, the Asian Games, and the Southeast Asian Games. So we have a very full schedule which is exciting, but it also means that we've got a lot of work to do to get prepared for that," remarked Baldwin.

"But it's a great way to head into 2023 which is the World Cup here. We're going to get a lot of information, a lot of preparation, and that's exactly what we're looking for and we're looking forward to it."

