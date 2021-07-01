Tab not rushing Dwight Ramos back for Dominican Republic game

GILAS Pilipinas playmaker Dwight Ramos still won’t suit up for the team in its final group game in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament against Dominican Republic on Friday morning (Manila time).

Thinking long term, Gilas head coach Tab Baldwin said he'd rather sit out the 6-foot-4 guard for the second straight match rather than force him to play in a do-or-die encounter against the Dominicana.

Ramos was in uniform for the Filipinos’ first game against Serbia on Thursday, but didn’t see action in the 83-76 loss.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

The incoming Ateneo player suffered a groin injury prior to the national team’s departure for the qualifier in Belgrade.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I don’t think he’s going to be ready (tomorrow). He’s got a groin injury, it’s a muscle strain,” said Baldwin in the post-game presser following the loss to Serbia.

“He can’t play right now and we certainly don’t want to rush him,” added the Gilas coach of Ramos. "We didn’t think it was serious in the beginning and it just hasn’t responded at all."

'Not taking chances'

"Actually, after the flight, it was worse. It’s just one of those things you never know with groin muscles, how they’ll respond and we don’t want to take a chance of that recurring."

Baldwin is treating Ramos' situation with immense care, aware of what the Fil-Am slasher can bring to the table for the Nationals in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia coming in August.

Continue reading below ↓

"We have a big tournament coming up in August and we need him fully fit and back to training in a few weeks," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.