Nick Kay leads balanced Aussie attack in rout of Chinese Taipei

AUSTRALIA hardly broke a sweat in its 98-61 rout of Chinese Taipei to kickstart its campaign in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Friday at Okinawa Arena.

Nick Kay did it all for the Boomers with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while 22-year-old Alex Mudronja had his breakout with 13 points, five boards, five dimes, and two steals to earn their first victory in Group B.

Five players reached double digits in scoring, with all 12 deployed by coach Rob Beveridge making at least a field goal as Australia finished the game on a 57-percent shooting from the field and a 42-percent clip from deep.

William Artino leads Chinese Taipei with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Boomers were quick to seize control of the game with a 30-11 lead before breaking away from the Taiwanese and extending the final margin to 37 points.

Chinese Taipei leaned on naturalized player Will Artino who poured 14 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

The Taiwanese side will next play Japan on Saturday, while Australia takes its crack at the Akatsuki Five on Sunday.

