Ava Fajardo aims to shine with Gilas Women like ate Ella did

AVA Fajardo has long played in the shadows of her older sister Ella.

Now, the 14-year-old tries to make a name for herself as a part of Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship in Jordan.

"I'm really confident that we can do this. We have the drive to do it and I think that we're ready to do it," she said as the Philippines looks to climb to Division A in the youth competitions after 11 years of inactivity.

Like her sister, the 5-foot-4 Fajardo will be one of the playmakers for the Filipinos once they lock horns with other Group A teams Indonesia, Syria, and Samoa in the Division B tournament starting on Friday.

Fajardo, Camille Nolasco, and BJ Villarin, have all practiced with the seniors team when Gilas Women was preparing for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

Continue reading below ↓

"I think that really prepared us for the physicality. We know coach Pat [Aquino]'s style and it gave us more readiness," she said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Philippines plays in Group A against Indonesia, Syria, and Samoa.

Of course, ate Ella is also there with the sisters working together on and off the court.

Continue reading below ↓

"She tells me to never let your head down and always be nice to everyone," said Ava. "She's been helping me get ready for the media and basketball-wise, just helping me mentally. I've been trying to be more aggressive and show more toughness to the game, being more of a leader. So I'm gonna try to do it."

Here's the burning question though: who's the better player?

Ava thinks that Ella still holds the edge, but it won't be long until she takes the baton.

"I'm getting there," she said with a chuckle. "Ate, she never goes easy on me, but that really helps me become a better player."

"I'm getting there. I'll be there and I'll be better."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.