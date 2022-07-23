Australia eliminates rival New Zealand to reach Fiba Asia Cup final

DEFENDING champion Australia kept its title-retention bid in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup alive, hacking out an 85-76 win over Oceania rivals New Zealand Saturday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Thon Maker and Will White drained back-to-back treys to push the Boomers up, 81-73 with 2:35 to play after the Tall Blacks rallied from a 16-point second quarter deficit and get to within two.

Maker poured 18 points and nine rebounds to once again lead Australia to the gold medal match.

White drained four triples for his 15 points, seven assists and three boards as the Boomers await the winner of the other semifinal game between Lebanon and Jordan.

Mitch McCarron also played big with 13 points and seven assists, as Tyrese Proctor uncorked 13 points to continue his breakout showing for Australia.

The Boomers stayed immaculate through five games in this tourney and has yet to taste defeat since joining the Fiba Asia circuit in 2017.

Jordan Hunt paced New Zealand with 16 points off the bench.

Sam Timmins also poured 16 points and eight rebounds, while Flynn Cameron got 15 points, seven boards, and four assists in the Tall Blacks exit.

