Australia routs Japan as Matt Aquino gets more playing time

AUSTRALIA put on the clamps on Japan to take the 80-64 victory on Sunday in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers at Okinawa Arena.

Matthew Aquino played nearly 12 minutes in his second game for the Japan national squad, scoring one and making three rebounds.

The 25-year-old Aquino saw action for under four minutes in Japan's win over Chinese Taipei, his debut with Akatsuki Five.

The Boomers limited the Akatsuki Five to just 24 second half points to frustrate thtwo e hosts and stay undefeated after two games in Group B.

Nick Kay bannered Australia with 15 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block, while Angus Brandt got 14 points and four boards in the win.

Yuki Togashi carried Japan on his back with 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting from deep, on top of five boards, as naturalized import Luke Evans got 11 points and six rebounds to fall to 1-3.

Continue reading below ↓

Matt Aquino, son of former PBA star Marlou, has played two games for the Japan national squad.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Elsewhere in the Asian qualifiers, Kazakhstan was the first team to advance to the second round with its 95-48 rout of Bahrain at Khalifa Sport City in Manama.

Rustam Murzagaliyev drained six treys for his 19 points as the Steppen Wolves shot 17-of-32 from deep and preserve their immaculate 4-0 record in Group D.

Continue reading below ↓

Mohammad Jamshidi also lit up for 41 points to lead Iran to an 80-68 mauling of Syria at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

The former Meralco import also collected eight assists and six boards as Team Melli rose to 3-1.

Syria (1-3) and Bahrain (0-4) remain at the bottom of the group.

Jordan and Lebanon also found themselves tied for the lead in Group C with big wins in their respective games.

Amin Abu Hawwas and Freddy Ibrahim both had 17 points each as Jordan dominated Indonesia, 94-64, at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Lebanon also blew out Saudi Arabia, 81-68, at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah behind Ali Haidar's 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Jordan and Lebanon find themselves tied with identical 3-1 cards, followed by Saudi Arabia (2-2), and Indonesia (0-4).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.