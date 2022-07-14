Australia, Korea zero in on spots in Fiba Asia Cup quarterfinals

DEFENDING champion Australia and Korea continued to run roughshod on the opposition at the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, claiming runaway victories on Thursday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The Boomers remained on top of Group A after their 76-52 blowout win over Saudi Arabia. Thon Maker led five players in double digits in scoring as he fired 16 points to go with six rebounds, and two assists.

Tyrese Proctor added 15 points from his 3-of-6 shooting from downtown, while Keanu Pinder had 13 points, six boards, and three dimes As the defending champions moved to the top of their group on a 2-0 win-loss record.

Korea also went to Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) to take the 87-73 victory in Group B action. The former Star import-turned-naturalized player was unstoppable down low with his 19 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists.

Lee Dae Sung chipped in 15 points, five assists, and three boards, as Heo Ung shot four triples for his 14 points to push the Koreans to a 2-0 slate.

While Australia and Korea inched closer to securing outright quarterfinal berths with one more game left in pool play, Saudi Arabia slipped to 0-2 in Group A.

Fahad Belal led Saudi Arabia with 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting from rainbow country.

Chinese Taipei, now 1-1 in Group B, was led by naturalized center Will Artino with his 18 points and seven rebounds.

