Australia, Korea sweep groups to clinch Fiba Asia Cup quarterfinal spots

AUSTRALIA and Korea clinched outright quarterfinal berths in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup after sweeping their respective groups Saturday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The Boomers blasted Indonesia, 78-53, to sweep Group A.

Tyrese Proctor led the five players who scored in double figures for Australia with 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting, to go with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals to go 3-0 in its title defense.

Thon Maker went a rebound short of a double-double with 11 points and nine boards, as Rhys Vague had 11 points and four rebounds in the win.

Hosts Indonesia dropped its second straight game and will be relegated to the playoff as Group A's three-seed where it will face Group B no. 2 China.

Marques Bolden paced Timnas with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Korea, meanwhile, escaped a game challenge from Bahrain, 78-73, to top Group B.

Choi Jun-yong led the Koreans with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, Ra Gun-A had 14 points and eight boards, and Lee Dae-sung got 10 points, four steals, two rebounds, and two dimes for their 3-0 start.

Wayne Chism was held to just 17 points on 6-of-18 field goal shooting, while also hauling down 20 rebounds as Bahrain exited the tourney after three losses.

In the other games, China blasted Chinese Taipei, 95-80, to nail the two-seed in Group B.

Wang Zhelin poured 17 points and seven rebounds as five other players scored in double figures to end up pool play at 2-1.

Jordan also claimed the no. 2-seed in Group A with a 74-64 win over winless Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Al Dwairi paced the Falcons with 16 points and 12 rebounds to rise to 2-1 and set up the playoff clash against Chinese Taipei.

