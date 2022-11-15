Australia forfeits game in Iran due to safety concerns

AUSTRALIA forfeited its game against Iran citing safety concerns to close the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The Boomers no longer traveled to Tehran for their scheduled clash against Team Melli on Tuesday and, taking their first loss in Group F.

"Basketball Australia have conducted a thorough risk assessment in conjunction with relevant authorities and as a result we will not be sending any teams into Iran at this time," the Australian basketball federation said in a statement.

Iran has faced a number of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was allegedly arrested by the Iranian Guidance Patrol for failing to wear her hijab in September. She died in police custody after falling into a coma.

Fiba no longer issued any statements on the game but instead, gave the 20-0 default victory to Iran.

Australia has already qualified with a 9-1 win-loss record, while Iran improved to 6-4 ahead of the sixth window.