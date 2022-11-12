Australia, China clinch Fiba World Cup spots with big road wins

AUSTRALIA and China clinched tickets to the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup as they scored big wins on the road in the Asian qualifiers on Saturday.

The Boomers defeated Kazakhstan, 97-50, at Republican Velodrome in Saryarka.

Samson Froling led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists, as Dejan Vasiljevic buried three triples, finishing with 13 points, three boards, and two dimes.

Jack McVeigh and Angus Brandt scored 10 each as Australia seized an early 39-8 lead an route to a 9-0 in Group F.

No player scored in double figures for the Steppen Wolves, with Shaim Kuanov topscoring with nine points to fall to a 5-4 slate.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Team Dragon silenced Iran, 81-72, at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Wang Zhelin was unstoppable for China as he unloaded 23 points on an efficient 10-of-16 clip from the field, to go with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Four other players scored in double figures, with Wu Qian adding 13 points and four boards and Zhao Rui collecting 12 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals as China remained at second spot in the group with its 7-2 card.

Behnam Yakhchali shouldered the load for Team Melli with his 24 points, six boards, and four assists to fall to a 5-4 record.

Japan scored an 87-74 drubbing of Bahrain at Khalifa Sport City in Manama.

Tenketsu Harimoto got the job done down low with his 22 points on five treys, five rebounds, and three assists, while Yuki Kawamura was a perfect dance partner at the point with his 20 points, four assists, three boards, and two steals as they emerged as Akatsuki Five's potent 1-2 punch in this road game.

Naturalized center Luke Evans had 13 points, nine rebounds, and four steals for Japan, which climbed to 4-5.

Mustafa Husein Ali Ahmad Rashed's best game was flushed down the drain as he carried Bahrain with his 30 points, seven assists, and two boards.

It was a tough night at the office for Wayne Chism, who only had 11 points and 15 rebounds in the loss which dropped Bahrain to 2-7.