Australia survives giant scare from Lebanon to repeat as Fiba Asia Cup champ

AUSTRALIA staved off a gallant stand from Lebanon and pulled off a thrilling 75-73 victory to claim a second straight gold medal in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup on Sunday at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The Boomers weathered the best punches that the Cedars can throw, surviving Wael Arakji's fourth-quarter eruption to assert their dominance in Asia-Pacific basketball with another unbeaten run to the title.

NBA veteran Thon Maker sparked Australia's fast start and tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals in the gold medal game.

Mitch McCarron also did his damage with 12 points, five dimes, four boards, and four steals as the Aussies duplicated their undefeated run to the 2017 championship in Zouk Mikael.

It wasn't a cakewalk by any means, however, as Lebanon fought back from a 16-point second-quarter deficit behind the dazzling Arakji, who scored 15 of his team-high 28 points in the final canto alone.

The last of those points was a gutsy layup over Maker that pushed the Cedars within one, 74-73, with 5.3 seconds left.

Rhys Vague split his freebies in the last 3.9 seconds and Australia didn't breathe easy until Lebanon's Ali Haidar's desperation heave from the backcourt missed its mark.

Tyrese Proctor, just 18 years old, also played big for the Boomers with his 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists, including two pressure packed charities in the final 8.7 seconds that gave Australia the 74-70 lead.

The Boomers immediately showed their pedigree by jumping to a 22-10 opener and leading by 16 points numerous times in the second quarter.

But Arakji was there to show that Lebanon had every right to be in the gold medal game. He shot 5-of-6 from deep to go with his seven rebounds and five assists to be hailed as the Tournament MVP despite the bridesmaid finish.

Arakji was joined by Maker, McCarron, New Zealand's Tohi Smith-Milner, and China's Zhou Qi in the All-Star Five.

Haidar had 23 points and nine boards in the runner-up finish for Lebanon.

